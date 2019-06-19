World Craft Council ready to grant registration to more Iranian cities

"The guidelines for the Global Crafts Cities are available, and all the cities can, after studying it, obtain the necessary internal documents and obtain such a registration, first inside the country, and then in the global dimension," Ghada Hijjawi said in Isfahan on Wednesday.

The official added that Iran, as the chair of the West Asian Crafts Council, could step up its global cities.

Hijjawi, emphasizing that mass production of handicrafts is a problem for this field, said that this would jeopardize competition and should be considered for each of the handicrafts of a particular origin.

So far 10 cities from Iran have been selected as the Global Craft Cities.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish‏