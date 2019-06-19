19 June 2019 - 23:25
Iran's SNSC Secretary leaves Russia for Tehran

Ufa, June 19, IRNA – Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani left Ufa for Tehran late on Wednesday after he participated in the Global Security Forum.

During the two-day official visit, Shamkhani held 10 meetings with the  security officials from different countries, including Armenia, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Venezuela, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and Monte Negro.

His deputies also held talks with the Indian and Turkish security officials.

Shamkhani was one of the key speakers of the general meeting of the forum. He also attended the hexalateral meeting of Afghan neighbors.

Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei accompanied Shamkhani during his two-day trip.

