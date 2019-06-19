Iran's SNSC Secretary leaves Russia for Tehran

During the two-day official visit, Shamkhani held 10 meetings with the security officials from different countries, including Armenia, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Venezuela, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and Monte Negro.

His deputies also held talks with the Indian and Turkish security officials.

Shamkhani was one of the key speakers of the general meeting of the forum. He also attended the hexalateral meeting of Afghan neighbors.

Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei accompanied Shamkhani during his two-day trip.

