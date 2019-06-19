Academic cooperation between Iran, South Africa to expand

Gholamreza Karimi, head of the Center for Schools Abroad, said on Wednesday, in a meeting with Galip Jippi, Director General of the Department of Higher Education in South Africa and accompanying delegation called an effort to add different areas of educational cooperation in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries as important and stressed that the two ministries will be able to examine the areas of joint cooperation and implement them at different levels.

Karimi said that Iran has about 110,000 schools throughout the country to train students, adding, "Iran has gained great experience over the past 40 years in the field of important documents, and therefore the philosophy of education has been formulated in Iran in particular which there is a readiness to exchange experience on the achievements of these years, especially in the structure of education and its philosophy with experts and administrators of the South African education system.

South Africa's Head of Department for Higher Education, for his part, explained the South African educational system and the role of the two ministries of Education and Sciences in teacher education in South Africa.

He also positively evaluated the visit and talks with Iranian authorities and also acquainted with Iran's culture, hoping to enhance the level of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of education and higher education, and to extend the field of exchange of experiences between the two countries in this field.

