Skopje attaches great significance to Iran: N. Macedonia president

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Skopje Hossein Karimi on Wednesday, he reiterated that North Macedonia will try to take steps in line with boosting relations with Iran.

He also voiced his readiness for consultations with Iran's Embassy to the country.

Iran's envoy, for his part, congratulated Pendarovski on his election as the North Macedonia's new president.

Describing lack of dispute ad high capacities for economic cooperation and cultural commonalities as among the positive aspects of the bilateral relations, Karimi stressed the need for taking effective steps for removing obstacles and using the capacities.

Pendarovski won presidential elections in April by winning 52 percent of the votes.

North Macedonia is a country in the Balkan Peninsula in Southeast Europe. It is one of the successor states of the former Yugoslavia, from which it declared independence in September 1991 under the name Republic of Macedonia.

