Iranian kids shine in Belarus 'Competition of Motherland'

Speaking to IRNA, Majid Yazdan Panah said seven Iranian kids and teenagers have received honorary diplomas in the 13th international art and graphics competition in Belarus.

He added that 10,615 works from 32 countries participated in the event.

Iranian kids also presented some 512 works.

Earlier, Director-General of Kordestan Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults said that three children and teenagers in this province have won the honorary diplomas of the 13th international art and graphics competition in Belarus.

Meanwhile earlier, Iranian teenager Ensieh Jani from Sistan and Baluchestan received an honorary diploma in the event.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish