Tehran's reciprocal steps in JCPOA

The Islamic Republic of Iran has taken steps to mitigate its commitments to the JCPOA since May, two of which according to observers are the results of two factors; first, the official US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, and the other members’ disrespect for their commitments and fulfilling Iran's demands.

The United States has increased its pressure on Iran in the circumstance that other countries have either remained silent about US President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the JCPOA, or their support for a nuclear deal has not exceeded the level of words without action.

This situation continued to the extent that Trump surpassed the scope of his sanctions and extended to other areas, including nuclear.

A few days before the anniversary of the US withdrawal in May, some media outlets announced Iran's nuclear sanctions. Trump extended the EU-China-Russia- nuclear-related exemptions of cooperation with Iran, but refused to extend the exemptions for heavy water transfers to Oman as well as the exchange of enriched uranium with yellow cake.

Such sanctions, as well as the removal of the exemptions for eight major Iranian oil buyers, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Greece and Italy, forced Iran to reduce its commitments in the JCPOA, and during this time steps have been taken in this direction.

On Monday, June 17, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokeswoman Behrooz Kamalvandi said during a media visit to the Arak heavy water complex in a warning to the members of the JCPOA, "Today, a countdown begins to run for 300 kilos of reserved enriched uranium, and for up to 10 days as of June 27, we will cross this ceiling.”

He previously announced a fourfold increase in Iran's enrichment capacity and, in late May, during a visit by reporters to the Shahid Ahmadi-e-Roshan Enrichment Complex in Natanz, said that "Iran from May 20 and after the ultimatum of May 8 to European countries, within the framework of the agreement of the JCPOA, increased the amount of uranium with a richness of 3.67 percent by about four times.”

According to the JCPOA, Iran is allowed to store enriched uranium with a richness of 3.67 percent up to 300 kilograms. Also, the JCPOA has allowed on heavy water to store 130 tons, according to the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization, from now on to be used for medical and industrial purposes inside the country and not to be exported abroad.

Iran's reciprocal steps in the issue of the JCPOA and reviewing the implementation of the nuclear agreement were followed by the high ranking official at the Supreme National Security Council to make a decisive decision. They came to the conclusion that they would reduce their obligations by reference to some of the clauses contained in the deal.

The deputy director of the Atomic Energy Organization believes that the Islamic Republic of Iran's actions have been taken in line with paragraphs 26 and 36 that the initial parts of the fulfillment are related to the obligations of Iran and after that the obligations of other countries. "When it comes to paragraphs 26 and 36, some rights have been considered for other countries and if Iran feels that the sanctions have not been lifted, it could suspend some of its obligations, "he said.

Another issue is the 60-day moratorium that Iran has set for the remaining members in the JCPOA; a deadline of which about three weeks has remained and from the viewpoint of the authorities of the Islamic Republic is not being extended.

In this connection, the Deputy foreign minister, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, said during a meeting with Helga Schmid, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) on Saturday, that the 60-day deadline of which 25 days have been passed, would not be extended by any means, and Iran implement the next measures, the second step, unless they meet our demands.

On the other hand, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday, while receiving the credentials of the new French ambassador to Iran Philippe Thiebaud, he considered Europe's opportunity to compensate for the consequences of the US withdrawal of the JCPOA, noted that "the current situation is sensitive and France still has the opportunity to play a historic role in maintaining this agreement, along with other members of the deal in the very short time that exists, because undoubtedly the destruction of the JCPOA is not in the interests of Iran, France, the region and the world. "

From the experts' point of view, the European game with INSTEX and the refusal to implement other mechanisms has lost its effectiveness. The ball is now in the European court and can save its promise by fulfilling the demands of Tehran, or there witness the breakdown of the deal that has been struggling for more than a decade to reach.

