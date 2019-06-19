Iran sympathizes with victims of natural disaster in China

Abbas Mousavi expressed regret over the accident in central China which resulted in killing of scores of people and homelessness of residents in those areas.

China seismological center announced that a 6-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale in Sichuan, southwestern China claimed lives of 11 people and injured 125 others.

This is while, heavy rain and serious floods have forced about 365,000 people to evacuate their houses.

According to Chinese rescue forces, heavy rains have so far killed at least 61 people.

