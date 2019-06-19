19 June 2019 - 17:53
Iran exports $10bn of goods to Iraq in one year

Khorramabad, June 19, IRNA – Deputy Head of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce Hossein Selahvarzi said on Wednesday that Iran’s exports to Iraq over the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) stood at dlrs.10 billion.

Selahvarzi made the remarks while speaking in the conference on economic cooperation between Iran’s western province of Lorestan with Iraq and Syria. The conference was held in Korramabad, the capital city of Lorestan Province.

He said that Lorestan’s share of Iran’s exports to Iraq is less than 0.5%.

Lorestan’s share of Iran’s exports to Iraq is not compatible with the province’s capacities, the official said, noting that this share has to grow up to 2%.

