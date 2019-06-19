Iran, Tajikistan exchange views on security issues

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 10th international security forum in the southern Russian city of Ufa.

High security officials and representatives from around the world are meeting in the southern Russian city Ufa during June 18-20.

Before the meeting, Shamkhani participated in another meeting with security chiefs from Russia, China, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan where they discussed multilateral security cooperation, as well as regional and international developments.

