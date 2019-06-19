Shamkhani: Iran always backs Venezuelan people, government

Speaking in a meeting with Secretary General of Venezuelan National Security Council Pasqualino Anjolillo Fernandez which was held on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum underway in Ufa, Russia, Shamkhani appreciated brave Venezuelan people for their resistance against US averse policy and their intervention in this country.

During the meeting, both sides slammed US attempts to impose its will to independent countries and emphasized the importance of forming an international political front to support legal government of Venezuela and to confront US excessive demands.

The 10th international security forum with participation of high representatives of the states is underway in Ufa, and will work until June 20.

Earlier in an interview with IRNA, Shamkhani said that the US aims to damage Iranian economy by the economic war and that no military conflict will take place with the US.

He said that making accusations against other countries have become a habit for the US officials to put pressure on other nations.

They thought in vain that they would bring the Iranian nation to their knees, while they saw the nation stood up to them, Shamkhani said in a comment to the US anti-Iran measures.

"Iran once again will turn all US sanctions into opportunity."

