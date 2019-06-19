Pakistan's parliament welcomes establishment of joint bank with Iran

Asad Umar said this while talking to a four member Iranian delegation led by head of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group in Majlis, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Iranian envoy in the meeting said that Iran and Pakistan share deep religious, cultural and economic ties. He noted that both countries have been enjoying strong brotherly ties in the past.

The Iranian lawmaker proposed establishment of a joint bank between Iran and Pakistan along with doing business in local currency to boost economic ties between the two sides.

Welcoming the proposals made by Iranian envoy, Asad Uma said that National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance would not hesitate to take any step to enhance financial ties with Iran.

Former finance minister said that his parliamentary committee would try its best to bring the two countries further close to each other.

Head of Iranian delegation Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, for his part stressed the importance of establishing border markets and industrial zones at joint borders. He said that peace in border region would strengthen trade ties between Iran and Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would take concrete steps to mineralize Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

The Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Leader of the Opposition is Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the Iranian lawmakers at the National Assembly.

The Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad on Sunday for talks on bilateral ties and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier the delegation met Speaker of Pakistan National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chairman of Pakistani Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce, Textile, and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood besides attending an interactive discussion of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group.

The Iranian delegation would also visit Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi to hold important meetings with business community of the city and government officials.

