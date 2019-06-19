Iran not to stamp tourists' passports

"President Hassan Rouhani assigned the airport police not to stamp passports of foreign tourists. Taking into consideration the fact that the US is practicing the economic terrorism plans and people who travel to Iran may feel a bit afraid that they may be pressured by the US."

He added that this can invite more tourists to Iran.

Violating the international law and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Donald Trump on May 8, 2018 withdraw from the 2015 international nuclear deal, and restored and extended wrongful sanctions.

