Iran, Russia review cooperation on global security

The meeting was held between Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, and his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev on the sidelines of the 10th international security forum in the southern Russian city of Ufa.

High security officials and representatives from around the world are meeting in the southern Russian city Ufa on June 18-20.

Referring to the past cooperation between Iran and Russia on politics, defense and security in Syria, the Iranian security chief called for the continuation of intra-Syrian talks known as Astana peace talks to accelerate the process of establishing sustainable stability on the basis of the country's people.

He also emphasized the importance of close cooperation and partnership among Iran, Russia and other neighbor countries of Afghanistan in launching a reconciliation process in the country.

"The second high security officials of the neighbor countries of Afghanistan in the coming months in Tehran will be a ripe time for contribution to the sustainable stability in the country," Shamkhani said.

The Russian side, at the meeting, described the speech delivered by his Iranian counterpart at the forum as one of the most impressive ones.

Referring to an upcoming trilateral meeting with senior security officials of the US and the Zionist regime, Patrushev said that Tehran, as a strategic regional partner of Moscow, will be briefed on the results of the talks.

He also emphasized that any move that might fan the flames of the current crisis in Syria will not be acceptable to Moscow.

Referring to security in Afghanistan as an element affecting the security in other countries in the region, he affirmed that neighbors of Afghanistan should play their part by regularly pursuing security meetings with the goal of making the warring parties close to each other through political process.

