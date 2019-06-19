Russian commander hails quadrilateral security cooperation

Speaking in the quadrilateral security conference in Baghdad, Brigadier General Novikov said personal information of over 700 members of armed forces have been sent from the Russian Federation and Commonwealth of Independent States to Baghdad think-tank center.

He added that information about Daesh terrorists' hideouts have also been filed in this center.

He expressed the hope that these information to be useful in fight against international terrorism.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Russian commander emphasized continuation of intelligence and security activities against terrorism.

He went on to say that the center has safeguarded the region and reinforced security in Iraq and Syria.

Meanwhile, Iranian military Adviser in Baghdad Mostafa Moradian said Iran with good understanding of threats was able to give information on sensitive positions, and ammunition depot to Iraq and has inflicted heavy damages to ISIS terrorists.

Iran believes that terrorism and extremism continue under the support of some regional and trans-regional powers which have interest in creating chaos, he noted.

Moradian added that Iran is serious in fighting against terrorism and accordingly considers continuation of cooperation of Baghdad center as one of the ways for establishing stability in the region.

Exchange of information enables Iraqi and Syrian forces to easily identify and target the sensitive positions of ISIS and Takfiri terrorists in Iraq and Syria, he said.

