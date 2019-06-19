Uzbek security official calls for stronger ties with Iran

Secretary of the National Security Council of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov and Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani discussed various issues including the signed agreements of the two countries on security and the ways for boosting cooperation at regional and international levels.

They reviewed cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan on security and stability of Afghanistan, as well as the ways for accelerating the implementation of road-map agreed by the presidents of the two countries to maximize cooperation on political, economic and security issues.

Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei, and officials from Iran's Supreme National Security Council were present in the meeting.

The Iranian and Uzbek officials met on the sidelines of the 10th Global Security Forum in the Russian city of Ufa which is underway in presence of senior security officials from around the world.

The experts and officials at the ongoing forum raised new hybrid security threats.

