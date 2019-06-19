Rouhani: US anti-Iran sanctions, crime against humanity

President Rouhani made the remarks during the Wednesday session of his cabinet in Tehran.

Referring to the June 13 visit of the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Tehran, the president described it as fruitful and valuable.

As he said, developments in Iran and the region during the past week have been of prime importance.

Abe, at the head of a high-ranking delegation, visited Tehran a week ago. Reportedly, he was carrying a message from US President Donald Trump.

In Tehran, he held talks with top Iranian officials including Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

At the meeting with Abe, the Leader said Iran will not hold talks with the United States because President Donald Trump is not worth it.

Trump withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

