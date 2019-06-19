Shamkhani says US aims to damage Iran by economic war

Shamkhani made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum underway in Ufa, Russia.

Shamkhani said that the US aims to damage Iranian economy by the economic war and that no military conflict will take place with the US.

He said that making accusations against other countries have become a habit for the US officials to put pressure on other nations.

They thought in vain that they would bring the Iranian nation to their knees, while they saw the nation stood up to them, Shamkhani said in a comment to the US anti-Iran measures.

"Iran once again will turn all US sanctions into opportunity."

The 10th international security forum with participation of high representatives of the states is underway in Ufa, and will work until June 20.

