Iran evidently complying with nuclear deal: German MP

Matthias Hohn in a meeting with the chairman of national security and foreign policy commission of Iran's parliament said, development of relations with Iran in political, economic, cultural and parliamentary fields are of great importance to Germany.

Noting that the nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is the main mechanism for Non-Proliferation Treaty in the world, he said that the landmark agreement should be protected by all parties.

The Germany lawmaker added that constructive measures of Iran are evidently in line with its obligations under the deal, expressing hope that EU would make efforts for preserving the deal.

He called for restraint from Iran and affirmed that the Europe's mechanism, although time-consuming, will come to fruition.

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, the Iranian lawmaker, for his part, highlighted the role of Germany in Europe and said that Tehran will support any move to develop bilateral relations based on mutual respect.

Criticizing the inaction on the part of Europe to support the deal after the US withdrawal, he said that Iran has been committed to all its obligations under the nuclear deal, according to the 15th report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"But no practical action has been taken by Europe after the US breach of agreement," the lawmaker said.

Iran will defend national interest and achievements of the Islamic Revolution, he said.

