Iranian animation to be screened in Ukraine festival

The 10-minute animation film was made using three techniques: Paint-on-glass animation, single frame animation, and computer editing. 14,000 frames were made for the animation.

Mohammadi has already taken part in 37 painting galleries inside and out of Iran and won many prizes.

He has directed 10 short animations and written 14 screen plays and participated in 19 national and international festivals.

LINOLEUM festival will be held on September 4-8 in Kiev, Ukraine. The objective of the festival is to encourage and celebrate creativity among animators and media artists; popularize contemporary animation and media art in Ukraine. The festival nominees will be decided upon by the festival committee, according to animation field network.

