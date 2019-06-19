Pakistan asks US, Iran to resolve issues through dialogue

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that tension in the region would be detrimental for the regional peace and the US would not get anything by escalating tensions with Iran.

He said that Iran and Pakistan want peace in the region and we hope that security situation of the region would improve so that both countries can achieve their common objectives in a conducive environment.

Sadiq Sanjrani referring to a meeting with Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group, said, "We have discussed in detail the US unilateral withdrawal from JCPOA and its outcome on international politics."

Chairman Senate expressing his views said that Pakistan is ready to legalize border trade between Iran and Pakistan and for the purpose Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a special committee to look into the matter.

He said Iran and Pakistan have agreed to maintain peace on joint border and in this regard interaction at the government and parliament level would be further enhanced. “Both counter desire border of peace,” Sanjrani noted.

He was hopeful that Iran and Pakistan through their close cooperation would overcome all challenges against them.

The official added that currently Pakistan is fencing its border with Iran with an objective to legalize trade between the two neighboring states.

Earlier a four member Iranian delegation led by head of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani had met the Chairman Senate in Islamabad.

The Chairman during the meeting said that Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project would be implemented soon to benefit the people of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan’s stronger ties with Iran are not hidden to any country in the world.

