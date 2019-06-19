Russian FM doubts US blaming Iran for tanker attacks

"We see the very vague alleged evidence provided by the United States, some video footage, some pictures, which raise serious questions even among its closest allies," said on Tuesday.

He wanted all parties to exercise restraint and avoid hasty reactions.

He said that the key to restoration of peace in the region is talks between Iran and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf.

Those, who try to create sectarian conflicts among religions, sects and ethnics rather than taking the common interests of the region into consideration and are narrow-minded about the geopolitical issues, he added.

On June 13, two tankers caught on fire after explosions caused by a reported attack in the Oman Sea. 44 sailors of the two foreign oil tankers which were hit by explosions in the Oman Sea on Thursday morning were rescued by an Iranian vessel in coordination with Hormuzgan maritime search and rescue center.

They were transported to Jask Port in the east of the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan as Iran's humanitarian gesture.

The two tankers, the Marshal Islands-flagged and the Panama-flagged, were on their ways to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

