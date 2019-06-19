Envoy: Iran relying on national capacity vis-a-vis US sanctions

"We are now relying more on our national capacity because we have a determined people who want to be independent and we have armed forces who are very powerful to defend the country," Hamid Baeidinejad said speaking in an interview with 'Russia Today'.

He added: "We have a very great consensus among all strata in the country between the government, people and the armed forces that we are prepared for any eventuality and that is the only element that we can rely on that we can resist the policies of the United States."

"Unfortunately the reality is international norms and regulations are not implemented as it should be so you cannot really rely on that you will be protected by international organizations which have been established to protect countries against the dominance of major powers," Iranian envoy noted.

"The reality is that you should be powerful but we are as some people believe, we are not relying that we would have nuclear weapons."

He reiterated: "We don’t see nuclear weapons as protection against a country, we think that we should be powerful economically."

"We have a strong coalition between all political forces in the country that we should resist against the policies of the United States and defend ourselves in the best manner," Baeidinejad said adding: "We should be powerful militarily and we should have a unified position in the country itself."

