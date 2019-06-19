Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 19

** IRAN NEWS

- Tehran urges global resistance against US bullying

- Bring China back to Iran oil market

- Iran not to wage war against any nation

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Iran will not go to war with any nation

- Turkey says US stance on F-35 doesn’t fit spirit of NATO partnership

- Iran envoy to UK: US must stop economic terrorism against Iran

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran, Russia, China blast U.S. bullying

- Ex-UEFA Chief Platini arrested in 2022 World Cup probe

- Researchers use herbs to treat skin cracks, scars

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Sovereignty of countries targeted by U.S.

- Swedish author Asa Lind to meet her Persian readers in Tehran

- Pejman Montazeri announces retirement from Iran duty

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- UK gov't settles $1.6 billion dispute with Bank Mellat

- Non-oil trade with D-8 increases by 31 percent

- Iran investing in Australian iron ore mine

9376**1416

