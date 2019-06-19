Incredible White House occupied by a liar

One of the latest tweets that Donald Trump has released about Iran related to the results of the Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s trip to Iran. The president of the United States took a different position in this message. While Trump had previously spoken of his willingness to negotiate with Iran, Tehran's response, along with global responses to regional developments, have made the White House become skeptical of its own policy.

Trump, in his Twitter message, appreciates the diplomatic efforts of Japan, evaluating the time to reach an agreement with Iran as inappropriate, and stated: "I feel that it is too early to reach an agreement. They are not ready, and we are not ready."

Nonetheless, analysts of international affairs consider Trump's challenges beyond that, and his tactical change towards Iran is a kind of retreat. With regard to the maximum pressure that the White House has taken against Tehran, the US president thought Iran would withdraw by a hint of Japan's prime minister.

In the last few months and after withdrawal of the JCPOA, the US president did not extend the waivers for Iranian oil customers; he targeted the oil, petrochemical and banking sectors by strict restrictions and increased his military presence in the Persian Gulf region. The White House thought these messages would push Iran to a quick deal with Washington.

However, according to the top officials of our country, no goodwill is seen by the American side, and an example of this kind of encounter of Trump vis-a-vis the JCPOA. Iran does not consider one-party commitment to maintain the nuclear deal; in other words, continuing the implementation of the nuclear deal and establishing any reciprocal contacts between Tehran and Washington would be possible just when the US government honors its commitment to lift sanctions against Tehran .

Trump and complication of situation in the Persian Gulf

The disappointing response sent by the Japanese official’ trip to Tehran to the President of the United States has made the White House doubtful of the effectiveness of the approach so far taken. Moreover, he is not able to adopt war approaches because he is aware of the consequences and costs. On the other hand, in the internal sphere, Trump faces serious challenges and has yet to justify his opponents, especially the Democrats, in terms of business policies, immigrants and the Russian meddling in the US presidential elections.

But the main challenges of Trump in this case lie in the international arena. The Washington Post also believes that Donald Trump himself has been stuck in the case of Iran. The brave Trump has taken himself to the Persian Gulf and, although claiming that he does not want a war with Iran, he does conduct provoking behavior that has increased the level of tensions in the Persian Gulf.

The Slate magazine also evaluated Trump's position in Iran's case weak and said the lack of credibility of the US government was a major obstacle to the White House to adopt a favorite approach in the Persian Gulf. However, in more than two years in office, he has largely expressed false claims that have led Washington's allies to distance themselves from his policies. Because he needs more cooperation and support from other countries for more pressure or even military action against Iran, he must have more reliable evidence.

The lair Trump has not credibility

The problem with the US president is that no one believes in Trump's government, and he does not have credibility in the global arena. The New York Times reported that although Donald Trump is raising charges against Iran, he faces another major problem at the same time, which is a lack of credibility.

It is very difficult to measure and accept the credibility of Donald Trump, who is known as a lying and crisis-churning president.

According to the American newspaper, Trump considers the Iranians to be the main accused of the recent explosions of two tankers, but the question is whether the writing is clear to everyone else. For any president, accusing another country of an act of war presents an enormous challenge to overcome skepticism at home and abroad. But for a president known for falsehoods and crisis-churning bombast, the test of credibility appears far more daunting.

In this framework, no one cannot trust Trump that over the past two and a half years, has expressed a lot of misleading statements about himself and the record of his finances, his enemies, his family and his policies and his interactions with the staff; he is a liar.

The Daily Beast website also reported that countries in the world are skeptical of the charges against Trump against Tehran because the White House has long adopted a hostile approach against Iran. The United States wants to convince the world that Iran is responsible for accidents in the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea, but analysts say that a coalition that could blame Iran for these developments is hypocritical.

“The problem is twofold for them,” said John E. McLaughlin, a deputy C.I.A. director during the Iraq war. “One is people will always rightly question intelligence because it’s not an exact science. But the most important problem for them is their own credibility and contradictions.”

According to The New York Times, “The public grew cynical about presidents and intelligence after George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq based on false accusations of weapons of mass destruction, and the doubt spilled over to Barack Obama when he accused Syria of gassing its own people. As Mr. Trump confronts Iran, he carries the burden of their history and his own.”

