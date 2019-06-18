Pakistani MPs condemn western aggressive approach towards Iran

They were speaking at an interactive discussion of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group organized by Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) on Tuesday.

Former Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly and Senior Parliamentarian Sardar Ayaz Sadiq speaking on the occasion said, "we have been emphasizing on parliamentary diplomacy for past six years.

He said that Iran is going through harsh and testing times, but members of Pakistani parliament from all parties are united to condemn any aggression against Iran. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Iranian brothers and sisters,” the senior politician said.

The lawmaker said that Iran on one hand is a resource rich country and Pakistan on the other is a nuclear power that is why some countries in the world cannot digest stronger Iran-Pakistan ties.

He said that there is immense potential of trade between Iran and Pakistan.

Head of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group in Majlis, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani said that shared religion, history, culture and civilization are factors that have bonded Iran and Pakistan over past years.

“Iran’s prioritization of relations with neighbors, particularly Pakistan, stems from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s special view of Pakistan as a Muslim neighbor,” he said.

The lawmaker said that despite the efforts of some third states and actors to destroy the relations between Iran and Pakistan and to challenge the goodwill between the two countries, the volume of trade between Iran and Pakistan has been increasing.

He said that considering the long shared border and the agreements made by the two countries during Pakistani Prime Minister’s Tehran visit, it is most crucial to eliminate the banking barrier between Iran and Pakistan.

Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani added that Tehran-Islamabad ties have registered significant growth in security and military areas over the past several years.

“We have invariably equated the security and stability of our brothers with our security and stability and pursued bilateral security cooperation to counter common threats such as terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and illegal migration,” the parliamentarian said.

The lawmaker said that it is obvious that the equipment, financing and logistical support of the extremist and terrorist groups of extra-regional countries and some countries in the region in the region are aimed at curtailing the economic and political development of Iran and Pakistan and stoking fire and creating divergence between the two countries.

Farahani said that besides the parliamentary friendship groups can play a valuable, constructive role in strengthening the relations between the two countries and the two nations.

Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan and senior parliamentarian Hina Rabbani Khar said that in today’s world there is no permanent ally but there is only permanent interest. “We have lots of common interests to develop strong strategic ties with Iran,” she viewed.

The lawmaker added Iran and Pakistan share difficult neighborhood, but very strategic neighborhood.

“We have to create a conducive environment with Iran to boost trade with the Islamic Republic”, Khar viewed.

She said that stability in Afghanistan is in the interests of both Iran and Pakistan and stability in the country can only come through dialogue.

Hina Rabbani Khar said that Pakistan ties with Saudi Arabia are not at the cost of ties with Iran.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost expressed his views, and said that Iran and Pakistan are not only neighbors, but they also share so many commonalities. “Iran and Pakistan are one in many fields of cooperation,” he said.

He noted that both countries are located in transit line of drug activity and smuggling, adding that youth of Iran and Pakistan are exposed to drug trafficking.

The envoy said that despite that presence of the US in Afghanistan the smuggling of drugs has been increased which is very unfortunate.

He noted that terrorism is a common concern of both Iran and Pakistan, adding that terrorism is a global phenomenon and needs a global solution. He said that poverty and illiteracy are the parents of terrorism.

He said that whenever Iran and Pakistan take any step to enhance their cooperation some incident happens. “This is only to create misunderstanding between the two brotherly countries,” the envoy added.

Mehdi Honardoost noted that Iran and Pakistan have complementary economy.

He added that Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project can change the face of Pakistan’s economy.

Honardoost said the project can help Pakistan to overcome its energy crisis and would create more jobs in the country.

He said that the recent US aggression towards Iran is just a show off and a muscle flexing to pressurize Iran. “We have to preserve our regional interest,” said the Iranian diplomat.

Convener of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group in Pakistan’s National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar said Iran and Pakistan must take more steps to enhance their trade ties.

He said that Pakistan is energy deficient country and needs the Iranian gas to overcome its energy crisis. The politician said that Pakistan stands with Iran against western aggressive approach.

Iranian parliamentarian from Sistan and Baluchestan Province Mohammad Baset Durazehi said that Iran and Pakistan have the capacity to take their bilateral trade volume to $5 billion in coming years as was agreed between the leaders of the two countries.

He noted that absence of banking challenge is the main impediment in boosting Iran-Pakistan trade ties.

He said that despite all irritants the trade between Iran and Pakistan has witnessed a growth of 20 percent.

The lawmaker said that Iran and Pakistan should sign Free Trade Agreement to enhance their bilateral trade.

Baset Durazehi went on to say that Chabahar and Gwadar ports are complementary ports and not rival ports.

Shandana Gulzar Khan, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce said that Iran and Pakistan need to speed up their negotiations on free trade. She said that Iran and Pakistan should focus on barter trade mechanism to boost their trade ties.

“Barter trade is viable way to enhance economic ties with Iran,” said the lawmaker from ruling party.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish