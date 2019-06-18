18 June 2019 - 20:30
Iran to host int'l security forum on Afghanistan

Ufa, June 18, IRNA – Participants in the global security forum on Afghanistan on Tuesday agreed to hold their second meeting in the Iranian capital city of Tehran.

Representatives from six Afghanistan neighboring countries who attended the meeting agreed on Tuesday to support the country's stability and promote reconciliation in the country. 

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani who represents the Iranian delegation in the meeting, said that the Afghan people themselves should make decision on their fate and future.

He called for increase of contacts with the Afghan government and also the opposition political wings in order to prevent the interference of trans-regional countries in Afghanistan's affairs.

Shamkhani arrived in Ufa, Russia on Tuesday morning to attend the Global Security Forum.

Shamkhani attended the forum at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev.

At the forum, national security, sustainable development and hybrid threats which are gist of conventional and unconventional security threats were discussed.

The Global Security Forum will last for three days and will be concluded on June 20.

In the forum, the representatives from all six continents will discuss international security as well as issues of mutual interests.

