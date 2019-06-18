Iran FM receives Iraqi parliamentary delegation

Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Khalil al-Haddad, who is visiting Iran at the head of a parliamentary delegation conferred on Tuesday with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on issues of mutual interest.

The Iranian and Iraqi officials referred to historical relations between the two neighboring states and reviewed the economic agreements already signed between the two countries.

They also discussed avenues to further facilitate trips between the two sides' people and broaden regional cooperation and render timely supports in troubled times.

