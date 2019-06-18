Bill on customs agreement between Iran, Finland approved

The Iranian lawmakers in an open session on Tuesday approved the bill an agreement between the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the government of the Republic of Finland on Mutual Assistance and Customs Cooperation with 139 votes in favor, 7 against and 3 abstentions by 194 present representatives.

Based on the article of the bill, the agreement between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Government of the Republic of Finland on mutual assistance and cooperation in customs matters consists of an introduction and 23 articles and an annex was approved and permission to exchange the documents was granted.

According to the bill, compliance with the principles of 77 and one 125 of the Constitution is required in implementing this agreement.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish