Iranian teenager receives honorary diploma in Belarus in painting

Speaking to IRNA, she said out of 150 works which were sent to the Institute for the Intellectual Development in Sistan and Baluchestan province , some 55 works were sent to Tehran.

She added that the Institute for the Intellectual Development sent some 512 works to Belarus.

Earlier a child from Kurdestan snatched the diploma.

She added that 44 paintings of children and young adults who are among members of the Kurdistan Kanoon, have been sent to the headquarters of the center for attending an art event.

Sheikhi added that the organizers of this competition, in addition to the number of Iranian children and young adults, demonstrated the works of 105 other members of the club at the exhibition and presented them with a certificate of the company.

