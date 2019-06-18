12 documents on economic, commercial cooperation signed by Iran, Russia

At the closing ceremony of the 15th meeting of the Iran-Russia Joint Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation of Iran-Russia in Isfahan on Tuesday, Reza Ardakanian said that the Iranian and Russian ministries and chambers in the past two days have reported on the results of their recent months activities in the form of MoUs and important contracts on the development of economic relations between these two important and influential countries.

The official noted that the members of the summit will witness the results of two major meetings, the second trade and cultural conference between the North Caucasus region and a number of Northern provinces of Iran, and the summit of the Joint Commission on Iran-Russia Economic and Trade cooperation.

The Minister of Energy stated that all 2 events have been realized when the Iran-Eurasian Union's Bill was approved by Iranian Majlis and will be announced in the near future.

Ardakanian highlighted other results of the meeting as the more contact between the most important and influential merchants of Isfahan as industrial, agricultural and tourism hub with different regions of the Russian Federation, adding that signing seven documents for cooperation was planned within the framework of the Summit, considering the interest that was emerged today 12 cooperation documents were signed, one of which was the optimization of Ramin Ahwaz power plant.

Referring to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on electricity, the minister went on to say that "In the field of transportation, there were also good conditions for the initiation of the operation of the Garmsar-Inche Boroune Railways Electricity Project, which, within the next two the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and the Russian side will start the project.

The fifteenth summit of the Joint Commission on Iran-Russia Economic and Commercial Cooperation, with the presence of secretaries of the commission and members of the working groups, officials and activists of the private and public sectors of the two countries, began in Tehran on Sunday afternoon, and ended today in Isfahan, with the closing ceremony and the signing of 12 documents of economic cooperation and trade between the two countries.

Also on Monday morning, the Third Provincial Cooperation Working Group of the Russian Federation and the Iran was held with the presence of the Iranian Minister of Energy and Northern Caucasus Minister of Russian Federation.

The North Caucasus Federal District consists of the republics of Dagestan, Ingushetia, Cabradina Balkaria, North Ossetia, Chechnya and Cherkassy, and the Stavropol area with a population of about 10 million 7% of the Russian population.

