IP gas pipeline to benefit Pakistan: Pak Senate Chairman

He was talking to a four-member Iranian delegation led by head of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group in Majlis, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said that Pakistan’s stronger ties with Iran are not hidden to any country in the world.

Chairman of Pakistan's Senate said Iran is an important neighbor of Pakistan with whom we share 900-kilometer-long border.

Sadiq Sanjrani was of the view that enhanced parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Iran would steer the agenda for economic, political and social ties.

He added that implementation of the decisions taken between Iran and Pakistan during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Tehran would further strengthen bilateral ties.

Head of Iranian delegation Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for proposing and hosting first Speakers conference of six countries.

He said that Iran and Pakistan are two powerful countries of the region. The lawmaker said that despite the US unilateral withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran wants to follow the path of peace.

Farahani said that Iran would continue to enhance its ties with its immediate neighbors, particularly Pakistan.

The head of Pakistan-Iran parliamentary friendship group in Senate, Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Qayyum was also present in the meeting.

The Iranian delegation after the meeting also visited museum of Pakistani Senate.

