North Caucasus to bolster relations with Iran: Minister

Addressing the 15th Iran-Russia joint economic cooperation meeting, Chebotarev said North Caucasus is eager to promote economic ties with Iran.

He also referred to the presence of representatives of other Russian provinces which shows their efforts for boosting relations.

Russian official called for appointing a representative from Iran and the Russian Federation to follow up the outcomes of the conference.

He suggested that taking advantage of the diplomatic missions in both countries help implement the outcomes of the event.

The 15th Iran-Russia joint economic cooperation meeting was held with the attendance of secretaries and members of the working groups in Tehran on Sunday.

Earlier in a meeting with Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, Chebotarev described political determination of Iranian and Russian presidents as the most important tool which guarantees developing projects in both sides.

Necessary structures have been created in Russian government, he said adding that all Russian organizations have put on their agenda promoting relations with Iran, he said.

He went on to say that Russia is interested in exporting red meat and crops to Iran.

On the other hand, Russia expects to import fruit and agricultural products from Iran.

Russia is interested to develop tourism through Caspian Sea and also promoting transportation industry in North-South, East-West corridors.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish