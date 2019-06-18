Minister of Energy: Iran ready to supply its products with tariff exemptions

Reza Ardakanian said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 15th session of the Joint Commission of Iran-Russia Business and Economic Cooperation in Isfahan, "Now Iranian products are being introduced in the region, but tariff exemptions have accelerated the supply and attracting a more comprehensive and expanding market.”

The senior Iranian official went on to say that for example, Russia alone has about $300 billion worth of imports in the region each year, and facilitating Iran's supply conditions could lead to a good market in that country.

Pointing to the appropriate market for exporting the products, the minister emphasized, “A 200 million- people market in the region are now waiting for more mobility and supply of Iranian products.”

Ardakanian noted the agreements to improve the activities of agricultural, industrial, artificers and pharmaceutical producers in Iran, adding that these agreements have been developed to increase the export share of the country's manufacturing complexes.

The fifteenth summit of the Joint Commission on Iran-Russia Economic and Commercial Cooperation, with the presence of secretaries of the commission and members of the working groups, officials and activists of the private and public sectors of the two countries, began in Tehran on Sunday afternoon, and ended today in Isfahan, with the closing ceremony and the signing of 12 documents of economic cooperation and trade between the two countries.

Also on Monday morning, the Third Provincial Cooperation Working Group of the Russian Federation and the Iran was held with the presence of the Iranian Minister of Energy and Northern Caucasus Minister of Russian Federation.

The North Caucasus Federal District consists of the republics of Dagestan, Ingushetia, Cabradina Balkaria, North Ossetia, Chechnya and Cherkassy, and the Stavropol area with a population of about 10 million 7% of the Russian population.

