Majlis Speaker: Iran plays significant role in Iraq's reconstruction

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Iraqi Vice Parliament Speaker Bashir al-Haddad in Tehran on Tuesday.

Since formation of the new Iraq, Iran has supported the country in all ups and downs, Larijani said adding that at that time, many regional countries did not cooperate with Iraq and believed that the new Iraq pursued the US policies and that is why they labeled it 'American' as they employed the Ba'athists, but Iran believed that Iraq could achieve new democracy after Saddam,”

The head of the country's legislature body noted that Iran was not indifferent to ISIS's invasion of Iraq and did not hesitate as soon as Iraqi officials called for help to demolish ISIS.

Larijani thanked the Iraqi President for adopting proper stance in the Mecca summit, adding that Iran has had a great deal of cooperation with Iraq in the field of economy and has taken effective measures in rebuilding Iraq and solving its electricity and gas problem.

"The US intervention in the region is the root cause of problems and in case the security of Iraq is to be harmed, we will never hesitate to support them," he said.

Referring to the talks between the Iranian and Iraqi presidents on expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries, Larijani went on to say that "Economic and trade cooperation and trade should be expanded.

Bashir al-Hoddad, Iraqi vice Speaker, for his part underlined that Iran and Iraq have a lot of commonalities, noting the long borders between the two countries have provided the grounds for the development of political, economic, security and social relations that should be heeded.

There exists historical, religious, social, and economic relations between the two countries, he said adding that to the same reason "We, as the deputies, should develop the principles for the strengthening and development of these cooperation in order to expand political relations among the states."

"Iraqi nation have opened their hearts to the Iranian people as well as their homes to Iranian pilgrims," ​​the senior Iraqi official said, noting that Iraq does not forget Iran's support.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish