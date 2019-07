Speaking to IRNA, Avaei said Iran's position in the world as regard invention registration is not too high, but It enjoys great position regarding growth in invention.

Iran has good registration, in terms of commercialization; he said, adding that there is weakness in registering commercialization statistics.

He added: "It is expected that around 100 to 150 Iranian products around the world can be registered in geographical list.

