Iran, Armenia discuss bilateral issues, regional tensions in Russia

Ali Shamkhani met Armen V. Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia Security Council on Tuesday in Ufa.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the two-day international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues that is being held in the southern Russian city of Ufa.The officials stressed the fact that Tehran-Yerevan relations are strong and that won’t be affected by the third countries.
They noted that Iran-Armenia relations are based on providing the interests of both countries and meant to lower the tensions and create stability and peace in the region.9218**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment