Marine transport between Iran, Russia to expand: Russian Minster

Alexander Novak said on Tuesday at a press conference at the closing ceremony of the fifteenth session of the Joint Commission on Iran-Russia Cooperation in Isfahan, "The total volume of trade between Iran and Russia based on the latest available statistics is 7 percent and agricultural commodity exchanges between the two countries compared to last year increased by 1.5 times.

The official stated that future cooperation strategies were discussed at the meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Iran and Russia, and these strategies were identified.

Elsewhere Russia's energy minister said, "We have had good talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fields of energy, transportation, aerospace and agriculture.”

Referring to the long-standing relationship between Iran and Russia, the Russian high ranking official added, "The relations between the two countries, especially in the field of economics, are very old and we are now involved in various sectors, including agricultural commodity exchanges with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we hope to build a railway line of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran will also help expand these exchanges."

"In the agricultural sector, statistics show that exchanges between Iran and Russia have increased, and we have increased exchanges on agricultural products such as oil, but in the field of wheat we have not yet reached the desired figure, which in this regard in February this year between Iran, Russia and Kazakhstan good agreements were concluded, and we hope that these initial agreements will help increase the volume of wheat trade exchanges between these countries,” Novak underscored.

The fifteenth summit of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic and Trade Cooperation Commission, with the presence of secretaries of the commission and members of the working groups, officials and activists of the private and public sectors of the two countries, began in Tehran on Monday afternoon and ended today in Isfahan, with the closing ceremony and signing of the cooperation documents.

