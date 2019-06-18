Grounds for expansion of Iran, Qatar, Oman trade ties examined

Addressing the conference on Tuesday, Yadollah Sadeqi said that “the conference helps us take advantage of experiences and opportunities of active merchants in the neighboring countries by the time we suffer sanctions.”

He said that Iran enjoys a growing potential for exports of commodities to neighboring countries, Oman and Qatar in particular.

“In this conference, we introduce the capabilities of the country in a specialized mechanism and make use of the experiences of Qatar and Oman in exports,” the official said.

He stressed that Iran has to improve trade with the countries targeting below the annual trade exchange standing at dlrs. one billion.

