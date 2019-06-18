Iraqi vice Speaker: Iran-Iraq relationship far beyond political relations

Bashir Khalil al-Haddad and his accompanying delegation met with the vice Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Parliament, Massoud Pezeshkian and the chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq, and discussed the strengthening of parliamentary, mutual and regional cooperation.

He thanked his counterpart for the visit, saying that the visit of the Iraqi parliamentary delegation to Iran represents fraternal relations between the two countries, and underscored that the relationship between Iran and Iraq is more than a political one. “Our relationship is based on long-term, brotherly and religious convictions and beliefs.”

“The Iraqi parliamentary delegation seeks to deepen bilateral, regional and international relations in various security, political, economic and parliamentary spheres between the two countries," the vice Speaker of the Iraqi parliament said.

Al-Haddad also appreciated the comprehensive support of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Iraqi people and government during the fight against the Takfiri terrorist groups, and later in the formation of the new Iraqi parliament and government.

He noted that the Iraqi people never forgets the efforts and support of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the war from the people of the Kurdish regions of Iraq, and the only way out of hell created by the regime of Saddam Hussein was the borders of Iran, and "we always appreciate the nation and the system of Iran".

Massoud Pezeshkian, the vice Speaker of the parliament, also referred to the importance of the two countries' cooperation in the process of developments and its important implications for stability and security in the region, underling, “Fortunately, the return of Iraq to its natural position in the region and its effective and constructive role in developments are on the rise. This is a great victory for both Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He added, "Iraq has overcome the conspiracy by relying on its high national, religious and strategic capacities, and with the undisputed support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and two countries as two more strategic partners with more authority than the past will take the path of success in the future."

The vice Speaker of the Iranian parliament, called the unity and solidarity between the Muslims of the region and the Islamic world, the code of the success of the nations against the bulling and avarice of the United States and other Western countries.

He underscored that hostile actions and the launch of the US economic war against Iran are indicative of the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran in maintaining stability and security in the region.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish