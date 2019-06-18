Iran flexes scientific muscle in avionics

“Avionics engineering is a very new major in Iran and not many universities are actively teaching it,” said Majdoddin Najafi, secretary of National Avionics conference that will be held on 20 November in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

“However, given the support and implementation of national macro projects such as development of key technologies of 150-seat passenger jet there have been very good advances in production of related technical knowledge,” he added.

The project, put in place in 2012, has raised controversies for lack of tangible advances and the lengthy process of its development.

However, the official defended the projects, rejecting that it was meant to build an airplane. “What we wanted to achieve was to see technical knowledge take shape and should an international consortium be formed, an airplane will be built,” stressed Najafi.

According to Najafi, a professor of Isfahan University of Technology, mentioned that devising science policies and technical knowledge production in areas such as public architecture of avionics and drone as well as manufacturing of several unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to meet the country’s demands.

He called for more activities in designing the avionics of commercial, passenger and relief aircraft.

