Danish Ambassador: Grounds for expansion of Iran-Denmark cooperation well prepared

As soon as conditions based on the envisaged mechanisms returns to normal, the economic companies will return to Iranian market vigorously, he said.

In the meeting with economic activists and a group of local officials in Kermanshah's Chamber of Commerce, Danny Annan, noted that , "It is a great pleasure to witness that Iranian and businessmen mind to find a foothold in Danish economy."

He referred to his various trips to Iran and said "Denmark's trade relations with Tehran and the Iranian provinces should be preserved. During the period, many Danish businessmen traveled to Iran, the largest delegation comprising of 128 traders from some 58 Danish companies.”

The Danish Ambassador to Tehran stated that when the nuclear deal was concluded, a large number of Danish companies entered into Iran's market, but and after US withdrawal, most of these companies left Iran, but a few remained. My advice to all Danish companies who left Iran is that they should stay in touch with Iranian businessmen as everyone is impatiently waiting to re-enter the Iranian market.

"We continue to support the two-way communication between Iranian and Danish traders, and hope that business cooperation between the two countries to be continued while hoping the existing sanctions to be lifted," Annan said, emphasizing that he hopes to witness expansion of bilateral economic cooperation in the near future.

Iran is deserved to be called as 'Germany' of the Middle East, he said adding that Iran's potential is not merely limited to its oil and gas, but it enjoys huge economic potentials and industries suitable for trade.

The Danish ambassador to Tehran believes that the Iranian market has huge potential in various fields such as oil, gas, agriculture, tourism and a lot more. Between 2015 and 2017, Iran-Danish trade relations doubled, and based on estimates, if the growing trend had continued, the country would have turned into the largest export destination for Denmark after Turkey.

According to some reports, during 2017 to 2022 Iran will register the fastest economic growth in the Middle East, which will be standing over five percent.

"We are witnessing that existing economic opportunities are losing one by one which is regarded as a global problem, and if we look at statistics in the first quarter of 2018 and 2019, Denmark's exports to Iran have fallen by 29 percent, but we should be happy as Denmark's export has been far below this figure in other 22 countries. “, the diplomat highlighted.

"We hope that the situation will return to normal as soon as possible," he said, adding that "until that day, we must seek opportunities that may be created while keeping in mind that the remaining opportunities will be limited."

