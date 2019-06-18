18 June 2019 - 16:44
Turkish FM to attend Tehran economic commission meeting

Tehran, June 18, IRNA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is to pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday to participate in Iran-Turkey joint economic commission meeting.

Turkish embassy in Tehran said to media on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu is invited by his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and is to attend the first Iran-Turkey joint economic commission meeting being slated for June 21 in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

No more details have been released on the visit by this time. 

Tehran and Ankara share numerous interests in various fields, particularly in economy and trade, and they have tried to develop the relations in other spheres as well over the past years.

Turkey is also one of the major customers of Iran's energy resources but is banned from any transaction in the sector.

