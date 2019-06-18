Germany calls for honoring JCPOA, de-escalation

"All parties say they do not want war. But this is not enough. All parties have to proactively contribute to deescalate the situation," the foreign ministry wrote on its official Twitter account.

The reference was made to the nuclear deal the world powers plus Germany on one side and Iran on the other signed in 2015.

The US President Donald Trump in 2018 pulled out Washington from the deal and re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran. The move was criticized by the international community, including the European signatories.

Tehran n in May announced that in response to the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the deal and inaction of Europe in covering the loss imposed on Iran as a result of the move reduces its commitment to the deal.

Iranian officials have always criticized the European parties for supporting the deal only in words, not in practice.

"Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas: We will not accept less for less regarding the #JCPOA. We stick with the agreement and except the same from #Iran," another tweet on the page read.

