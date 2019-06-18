Japan ready to share water management know-how with Iran

Tokyo has good experiences in water resource management, the ambassador said at Iran-Japan joint meeting held in Tehran on water and wastewater treatment.

During his speech to the meeting, Mitsugu Saito said his country has modern know-how on water management that Iran can use.

He stressed that the issue of "water" is vital to Iran, hoping that the related problems would remove.

The Japanese experts had come to Iran during days of flood in late March and early April, and shared experience with their Iranian counterparts.

Two million Iranians have been affected by heavy rain and flooding, which started in west, southwest, south, north and northeast of Iran days before the beginning of Norouz, Iranian New Year, in late March and early days of April 2019, claimed lives of over 70 Iranians, wounded more than 1,000 and displaced about 280,000.

