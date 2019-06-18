Pakistan cannot ignore Iran: Politician

Abdul Razak Dawood in an interview with IRNA said Pakistan must do trade with Iran which would benefit both the states.

“We understand the problems that Iran is going through we are fully are of it and we hope that good sense will prevail and that we can get out of the difficulties,” he said.

The advisor said: Yes we are excepting a visit of Iran’s minister for industry and commerce to Pakistan. “During the visit, we are going to discuss all aspects of trade particularly how to improve trade through barter,” said the official.

He added, ‘We are happy about the visit as Iran is our neighboring country and no country in the world can ignore ties with its neighbor.’

Abdul Razak Dawood went on to say that how we can increase our trade with Iran would be the agenda of our meetings with the Iranian minister for industry and commerce.

In answer to a question, he said, ‘We do have a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), we signed it in 2006 but it has not been effective, and we are trying to make it effective, it is both in our countries interest to increase trade.’

Head of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group in Majlis, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani talking to IRNA said next month Iran’s minister for industry and commerce will be visiting Pakistan.

He said that after returning back to Iran he would hold a meeting with Iranian minister to finalize his agenda for Pakistan visit.

He said that Iranian delegation had a useful discussion with Pakistani Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood during which matters related to the establishment of border markets, economic zones, the opening of new border points and banking channels came under discussion.

