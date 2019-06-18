Pakistan advises better ties between Iran, Persian Gulf states: Pak minister

Shehryar Khan Afridi said in an exclusive interview with IRNA that for the sake of the entire globe and for our coming generations, peace in this region is something which we can’t even think of compromising.

“When we talk of this region and if we include Russia in this region 50 percent of the world population lives in the region,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan recently visited Iran and apart from that he has conveyed loud and clear message that he is trying to play a bridging role between Iran and Persian Gulf states.

Afridi said that he strongly believes that in current political scenario sanity needs to prevail and all issues which are haunting the interests of one another need to be addressed in such a manner that humanity shouldn’t suffer.

“You can imagine the agony of refugees who are living in Iran and Pakistan, can we afford wars, the answer is no,” the official noted.

He said that for the peace of the world it is high time now that all the key stakeholders need to take issues not only seriously but try to resolve them.

“During crisis we shouldn’t panic and resolution of crisis is something which needs to be given importance,” said Afridi said.

He viewed that all the responsible states of the world need to realize that war is not the solution and peace need to prevail.

“Iran and Pakistan are both willing to address all issues in joint collaboration with all the key stakeholders,” the politician said.

Responding to a question the minister said every action or any initiative is being properly monitored in this world and rather than keeping each others at arm’s length and rather than suffocating someone one should adopt a sane approach where humanity should not suffer.

