Pakistan keen on trade ties with Iran despite sanctions: Pak advisor

Abdul Razak Dawood was talking to a four member Iranian delegation led by head of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group in Majlis, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said that Pakistan has always given importance to its trade ties with Iran.

Abdul Razak Dawood, who accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Iran, said that during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, both sides agreed to enhance bilateral trade ties. He said we also expect that Iran’s minister for industry and commerce would soon visit Pakistan.

The PM's adviser said that Iran and Pakistan need to make barter trade mechanism effective.

He added that Iran and Pakistan had signed a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) in 2006 but it has not been fully implemented. He noted that both countries should make PTA fully functional which would benefit both the states.

The head of Iranian delegation Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani on the occasion said that Iran wants to enhance ties with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

The four member delegation of Iran-Pakistan-parliamentary friendship group In Majlis arrived in Islamabad on Sunday for talks on bilateral ties and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Yesterday the delegation met Speaker of Pakistan National Assembly Asad Qaiser. Prior to the meeting the Iranian delegation visited Pakistan National Assembly and Senate to have a close view of Pakistani parliamentary system.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish