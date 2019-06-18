Ardebil hosting ECO conference on health tourism

Almost 150 domestic and foreign guests form eight world countries are present in the international event.

The ECO Confobition is aimed at introducing economic and tourism capacities of Ardebil and the entire Iran.

Secretary General of the Iranian National Committee of ECO Mohammad-Reza Karbasi told reporters that the Ardebil tourism conference is a proper opportunity to introduce Iran's tourism capacities and attractions to the world.

Iran's capabilities in the area of health have no rival in the region, and the issue can be shown to the participants, Karbasi said.

It is predicted that the three-day Ardebil ECO event would focus on important international questions, the official added.

Sare'in, is the hub of hot springs in Ardebil province with 118 pools for water therapy by the hot sulfuric water coming out of the ground to the surface.

Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are members of ECO.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish