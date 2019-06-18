Shamkhani arrives in Ufa, Russia to attend Global Security Forum

Ali Shamkhani, Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council, will participate in the forum upon an official invitation of his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev.

At the forum, national security, economic sustainable development and hybrid threats which are combination of conventional and unconventional security threats will be discussed.

The Global Security Forum is scheduled to open today in presence of high representatives in charge of security issues from around the world.

The Global Security Forum will work for three days until June 20.

In the forum, the representatives from all five continents will discuss international security issues of shared interest.

Shamkhani is scheduled to hold talks with senior security officials from around the world.

Talks and bilateral consultations to review joint political, military and security initiatives with some participating countries on the sidelines of the forum, with the aim of managing security challenges and threats are on agenda of the Iranian official.

