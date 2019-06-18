Iran condoles death of Egyptian democratically-elected president

Mousavi expressed regret on the demise of the president who had come into power in the first democratic elections and after the victory of the Egyptian democratic movement.

The Islamic Republic of Iran by respecting determination of the Egyptian people condoles with Egyptian people and his bereaved family and wishes success for the people of Egypt.

The Egyptian TV announced on Monday that Mohamed Morsi passed away due to heart attack.

Mohamed Morsi was removed from his office and then imprisoned after military takeover (coup d'état) in Egypt in June 3, 2013.

Egyptian criminal court sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

